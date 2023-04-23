Jaishankar meets Guyanese PM, discusses energy and defence cooperation

Georgetown: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has called on Guyanese Prime Minister Mark Phillips and vowed that India will partner with the South American country in its developmental journey.
During the meeting on Saturday, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in energy, disaster resilience and preparedness, as well as defence.
Jaishankar, who is on his first visit to Guyana, tweeted that he was happy to meet Prime Minister Phillips and other leaders here.
“Discussed energy, disaster resilience & preparedness and defence cooperation. India will partner Guyana in its developmental journey,” he tweeted.
In another tweet, Jaishankar wrote that “Delivered by India” was a growing global infra reality.
The minister in another tweet said he paid a site visit to the East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project along with Minister of Public Works Deodat Indar and interacted with workers and senior staff.
“Impressed by their enthusiasm,” he added.
Earlier, Jaishankar called on President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharat Jagdeo here and also co-chaired the 5th India-Guyana Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart Hugh Todd and held comprehensive discussions on topics like agriculture, defence cooperation, and infrastructure development.
The minister in a string of tweets said his presence in the South American country was intended to take forward the momentum created by the visits of President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo recently.
“Strong economics will complement shared values in taking our partnership to a new level,” he tweeted, underlining the new focus area agreed to by President Ali and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were energy, health and pharma, development partnership and capacity building, agriculture, innovation, technology and defence and infrastructure that were the drivers of the India-Guyana ties.
“Addressed the India-Guyana Business Round Table. Appreciate participation of Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, Finance Minister Ashni Singh and Public Works Minister Deodat Indar,” the minister said.
He added that the presence of the Confederation of Indian Industry is a reflection of India’s growing engagement with Latin America.
The External Affairs Minister also met Ramnaresh Sarwan, Indo-Guyanese origin cricketer and Steven Jacobs.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“In Guyana, cricket is never far away. Good to meet Ramnaresh Sarwan and Steven Jacobs at the India-Guyana Business Round Table,” he tweeted.
He also met with the Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir in Guyana’s Parliament and shared histories provide many traditions that bring both nations closer.
Also read | Kinship across border: How Nagas helped their Myanmar brethren
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India logs 10,112 fresh Covid-19 cases
- Bodies of two missing Indian students recovered from lake in US
- Security tightened in Assam’s Dibrugarh as Amritpal Singh to be shifted to prison
- Jaishankar meets Guyanese PM, discusses energy and defence cooperation
- Murugan becomes first Union minister to visit India-Myanmar border village in Nagaland
- International trade in rupee currency soon: Piyush Goyal