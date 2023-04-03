CBI's key responsibility is to free India from corruption: PM

New Delhi: Building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and the CBI, therefore, has a huge responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
Addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation, the prime minister termed corruption the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice. CBI’s key responsibility, he said, is to free India from corruption.
The government, he said, had started action against black money and benami property on mission mode. “Besides the corrupt, we are fighting causes of corruption,” Modi said
Even today, when a case remains unsolved, there are demands it should be handed over to the CBI, he said.
The CBI, the prime minister asserted, has given faith to people through its work and techniques.
