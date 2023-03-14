Centre seeks LS nod for additional spending of Rs 1.48 lakh cr this fiscal

New Delhi: The government on Monday sought Lok Sabha approval for net additional spending of over Rs 1.48 lakh crore in the current fiscal.



The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for the 2022-23 fiscal was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

“Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 2,70,508.89 crore. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 1,48,133.23 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries /Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 1,22,374.37 crore,” said the supplementary demands.

This additional spending includes over Rs 36,000 crore towards fertiliser subsidy and Rs 25,000 crore to the Department of Telecom. Another Rs 33,718 crore is towards meeting defence pension expenditure.

