North East parties go with Central govt trend, says Kharge on polls

Chennai: Making light of Congress party’s electoral performance in the North East, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said here on Thursday they were ‘small states’ that go with “Central government trend.”

To a poll-related question while counting of votes polled for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland elections was on, Kharge told reporters here that his party had contested in less number of seats and it was thought by the party that an alliance may lead to securing a majority of seats.

“It is a small states election. Usually, northeast parties, they go with the central government trend,” he said answering a question. However, many leaders there are committed to national politics and they support Congress and secular parties, he added.

Fielding candidates in 13 constituencies in Tripura, the Congress won three in the 60-member Assembly, bagging a vote share of 8.56 per cent.

In the other two states too the grand old party could not make much of an impact.

