Delhi HC upholds Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, saying it was made in national interest and to ensure that the armed forces are better equipped.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramanium Prasad dismissed a batch of petitions assailing the scheme, and said there was no reason to interfere with it.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The court also dismissed petitions relating to recruitment process for the armed forces under certain previous advertisements while clarifying that such candidates do not have a right to seek recruitment.

The court had reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas on December 15 last year.

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, 2022, lays out rules for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces.

According to these rules, those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply and they would be inducted for a four-year tenure. The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently. After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several states against the scheme.

Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Centre urges stakeholders to work for building trust in Indian drugs’ quality

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories