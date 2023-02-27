CBSE cautions students against rumours about question paper leaks

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday cautioned students and parents against rumours about question papers for board exams being leaked.

The board has also warned students against indulging in rumour-mongering and stated that action will be taken against them as per “unfair means” rules, if any involvement is found.

“It has come to the notice of the board that certain unscrupulous elements are regularly spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms about paper leak or claiming to have access to question papers of 2023 exams,” a senior board official said.

“These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities create confusion and panic among the students and public. The board is vigilant and active in identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news and rumours,” he added.

Classes 10 and 12 CBSE board exams are currently underway and will conclude on April 5.

According to officials, CBSE is regularly intimating the Delhi Police to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news using social media platforms under various provisions of the IPC and the IT Act.

“CBSE will take action against a student under ‘unfair means’ rules and various sections of IPC if found indulging in spreading fake news. Parents are also requested to guide their wards not to believe such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of board examinations.

“Public is therefore alerted against such unverified news and rumours during the ongoing exams and further requested not to participate in such activities or spread such information through any form of communication to maintain the sanctity of examinations at all cost,” the official said.

