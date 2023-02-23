Rijiju lauds use of AI to transcribe SC proceedings

New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday lauded Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud’s initiative to use artificial intelligence (AI) for live transcription of Supreme Court proceedings.
In a first, the top court started using AI and Natural Language Processing technology for live transcription of its hearings on an experimental basis from Tuesday.
“Honble Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud has taken a great initiative in the Supreme Court by using AI to transcribe hearings,” Rijiju tweeted.
He said the Supreme Court officially publishes the transcript of the Constitution Bench proceedings.
The live transcription has been launched in the court room of CJI Chandrachud.
Rijiju has been pushing for the use of AI in the judicial system as well as arbitration proceedings.
