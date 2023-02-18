Music, dance festival celebrates culture of Northeast India

New Delhi: A performance of Assam’s famous Bihu dance led the line up of a series of fashion show, dance and music recitals at the inaugural of the 16th edition of ‘Celebrating North East’ festival here on Friday.

The three-day festival at New Moti Bagh Club, organised by North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT), is showcasing the rich and vibrant fashion, textile, music, dance and culture of the region.

The inaugural day witnessed a line-up of designers including Madhuri Debbarma, Shongmao B Khiamn Nandini Borkotoky, and Huangpi Gogoi, who showcased the region’s unique fabric, motifs, and weaves in traditional and contemporary designs.

A Kathak performance on ‘Shiva Tandav’ by mother-daughter duo Marami and Meghranjani Medhi was followed by music performance by popular singer-composer Zublee Baruah and her band.

“The idea of organising the festival is to showcase and educate people of our rich heritage and culture through interactions, music and dance, fashion shows and more. Additionally, we also want our regional talents to be recognized and acknowledged,” Vikram Rai Medhi, festival organiser, said.

Over the next two days, the event, organised in association with the ministries of tourism, culture, and textile, will have folk dances, fashion shows by the region’s top designers, and live music performance by John Oinam and band from Manipur.

