BSF recovers drugs, arms after gunfight with smugglers along Pak border

New Delhi: The BSF on Saturday recovered narcotics, Chinese and Turkey-made pistols, and 242 rounds of ammunition foiling a smuggling bid from Pakistan along the international border in Punjab.

The troops detected a movement of armed smugglers on both sides of the frontier fence near border post DBN and Shikar in the Gurdaspur sector around 5.30 am and challenged them by opening fire, a Border Security Force spokesperson said.

18 Feb 2023

In the wee hours, alert #BSF troops of @BSF_Punjab in Sector Gurdaspur recovered following items after an armed encounter with smugglers:

1. 20 pkts suspected to be heroin

2. 02 pistol (made in Turkey & China)

3. 06 Nos Magzine

4. 242 Rds

5. One 12feet plastic pipe pic.twitter.com/Pq7mZA44rh — BSF (@BSF_India) February 18, 2023

The smugglers returned fire but escaped taking cover behind a dense fog, the spokesperson said.

A search of the area resulted in the recovery of about 20 packets suspected to have been containing heroin, two pistols made in China and Turkey each, 242 bullet rounds, six magazines, and a 12-foot-long pipe, he said.

