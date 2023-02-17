SC to consider PIL seeking declaration of Ram Sethu as heritage monument

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to list for hearing a PIL filed by former Rajya Sabha lawmaker Subramanian Swamy seeking a direction to the Centre to declare the Ram Sethu as a national heritage monument.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the submissions of the BJP leader that so far no decision has been taken on the issue and hence, the PIL be listed for hearing now.

“We will list it after the Constitution bench matters get over,” the CJI said.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI is seized of matters, including the the Delhi-Centre row over control of services in the national capital.

The top court, earlier on January 19, was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre was looking into the issue pertaining to declaring the Ram Sethu as a national heritage monument.

It had asked Swamy to give a representation to the Centre on the issue with the liberty to approach the apex court later if he is dissatisfied.

Ram Sethu, also known as Adam’s bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

The BJP leader had submitted that he had already won the first round of the litigation in which the Centre accepted the existence of Ram Sethu.

