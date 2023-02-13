New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday demanded a comprehensive legislation to put a check on violence against healthcare professionals.
Making a special mention in the Lok Sabha, he said the government had introduced a bill to protect doctors facing physical abuse from relatives of patients, and stressed on the need for a stringent law to prevent such incidents.
He said 75 per cent of all doctors have faced physical abuse of some kind and that the existing laws to deal with such incidents were weak.
Tharoor noted that the government had introduced a bill in Parliament in 2019 to put a check on violence against health professionals, but was withdrawn later.
