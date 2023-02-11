No freedom of speech inside or outside Parliament: Kharge

Ranchi: Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged there was no freedom of speech in the country.
Addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Sahebganj district, Kharge expressed anguish, claiming that parts of his speech in Parliament were expunged.
“There is neither freedom of speech inside Parliament, nor outside…Those who dare to speak up are put behind bars,” he alleged.
He said the BJP came to power in 2014 with the promise to stem inflation, but the price of essential commodities and poverty are on the rise ever since it came to power.
Kharge said that it was the Congress which developed the infrastructure of the country and fought for India’s freedom.
The Congress president was speaking at Gumani Ground in Pakur after launching the party’s 60-day ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ mass outreach programme in the state.
During the programme, Congress workers will conduct door-to-door visits to make people aware of the Centre’s policies, which they claim are “anti-people”.
Congress general secretary Avinash Pandey, state Congress president Rajesh Thakur and state minister Alamgir Alam were among the leaders present at the rally.
