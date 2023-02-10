New Delhi: Over 69,000 cases are pending in the Supreme Court while there is a backlog of over 59 lakh cases in the country’s 25 high courts, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
Citing details available on the SC website, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply that 69,511 cases were pending in the top court as on February 1.
“There are 59,87,477 cases pending in the high courts across the country as per the
information available on National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) on February 1, 2023,” he said.
Out of these, 10.30 lakh cases were pending in the Allahabad High Court — the biggest high court of the country.
The Sikkim High Court has the least number of 171 cases.
The government, Rijiju said, has taken several initiatives to provide “suitable environment” for expeditious disposal of cases by the Judiciary.
