BSF recovers drugs, arms dropped by Pak drone along Punjab border

New Delhi: A cache of arms and narcotics allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone along the international border in Punjab has been recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday, an official said.
Troops fired at the drone that came inside Indian territory on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in the area of border post ‘MW Uttar’ in the Ferozepur sector of the state.
The BSF personnel later conducted a search and found a packet containing about 3 kgs heroin, a Chinese pistol, five cartridges and a magazine that was dropped by the drone, the BSF spokesperson said.
The drone has not been recovered till now, a senior officer said.
