New Delhi: India on Friday repatriated 17 Pakistani nationals imprisoned in the country, the Pakistan High Commission here said.
“Seventeen Pakistani nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of the Pakistan High Commission, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry and cooperation of the Indian side,” the Pakistani mission said on Twitter.
“Our efforts will continue to repatriate all Pakistan prisoners from India on completion of their sentences,” it said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
On January 1, India shared with Pakistan lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen in its custody, the External Affairs Ministry had said in a statement.
Pakistan shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in its custody who are Indians or are believed to be Indians, it had said.
Also read | Indian Oil launches phase IV of scheme for juvenile inmates
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Attempt being made to ‘make judiciary part of PMO’: Cong
- Sikkim parties demand removal of immigrant tag on Nepalis in SC verdict
- India repatriates 17 Pakistani prisoners: Pak High Commission
- Over 4 lakh voters added to Assam’s electoral roll
- Situation along eastern border with China stable but unpredictable: GOC-in-C
- Pathaan: Total worldwide collection crosses Rs 200 cr mark