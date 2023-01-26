PM Modi greets people on Republic Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Republic Day on Thursday and said it is special this time as it is being celebrated during the “Amrit Mahotsav” of the country’s independence.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is an initiative of the government to celebrate 75 years of independence.

गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। इस बार का यह अवसर इसलिए भी विशेष है, क्योंकि इसे हम आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव के दौरान मना रहे हैं। देश के महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के सपनों को साकार करने के लिए हम एकजुट होकर आगे बढ़ें, यही कामना है।



Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2023

Modi tweeted, “I wish that we move forward unitedly to fulfill the dreams of the country’s great freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!”

