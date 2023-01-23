New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said he will be remembered for his fierce resistance to the colonial rule.
Modi government had christened the day ‘Parakram Diwas’ in 2021 to mark the Azad Hind Fauj founder’s birth anniversary.
“Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to India’s history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule,” Modi said in a tweet.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
“Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India,” he said.
Also read | Nat’l parties wooing TIPRA Motha, the trump card in game of Tripura politics
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Netaji will be remembered for fierce resistance to colonial rule: PM Modi
- India’s G20 presidency: B20 meet to deliberate on climate change, innovation
- Victor One: Anti-war film based on Assam to be on small screen soon
- Why eating at work is important – even odd slice of cake
- India will become model of global science & innovation in 2047: CSIR
- Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?