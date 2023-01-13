Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of former Union minister Sharad Yadav, recalling his contribution to “anti-establishment politics” in the country in the 1970s.
In a tweet early on Friday, Sarma extended his condolences to the bereaved family.
“Sharad Yadav ji was a veteran of the JP Movement and helped shape the contours of new, anti-establishment politics in India in the 1970s. I am sad at his demise. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Yadav, a veteran politician and former JD(U) chief, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.
Also read | Assam govt to set up 50 mw solar power unit on evicted land in Sonitpur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Concerned about increasing use of money power in elections: ECI to SC
- A sinking town in Uttarakhand: What went wrong in Joshimath
- India logs 174 Covid cases in a day, active caseload declines by 52
- Distressed Nagaland people living outside to get help from state police
- Himanta recalls Sharad Yadav’s contribution to ‘anti-establishment politics’ in 70s
- Left caused irreparable damage to Assamese community: Himanta