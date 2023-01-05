New Delhi: Foreign universities will need the University Grants Commission‘s nod to set up campuses in India and the initial approval will be for 10 years, the panel’s chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.
He also stressed that foreign varsities with campuses in the country can only offer full-time programmes in physical mode and not online or distance learning.
These universities will have the freedom to devise their own admission process and fee structure, Kumar said as the UGC on Thursday announced the draft regulations for ‘Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India’.
He added that foreign varsities will also have to ensure the quality of education imparted at their Indian campuses is on par with their main campus.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
On matters related to funds and funding, he said that cross-border movement of funds will be according to the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
The final norms be notified by the month’s end after taking into account feedback from stakeholders, Kumar said and added that the approval granted to foreign varsities will be renewed in the ninth year subject to meeting of certain conditions.
Also read | Himalayan community’s drive to help dogs, wildlife and itself
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 11 Omicron sub-variants found during testing of int’l travellers
- NSCN-K’s ‘PM’ Isak Sumi impeached for imposing ‘one-man govt’ policy
- Frontline health workers facing ‘burnout’ due to COVID-19: Expert
- Foreign varsities will need UGC’s nod to set up campuses in India
- For Nepal, 2022 was a roaring Year of the Tiger
- Railway police conduct awareness drive to check stone pelting