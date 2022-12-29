New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday said it has developed a prototype of the remote electronic voting machine for domestic migrant voters and has invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16.
The poll panel has also floated a concept note on remote voting and sought the views of political parties on the legal, administrative and technical challenges in implementing it, according to a statement.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The multi-constituency remote EVM, developed by a public sector undertaking, can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth.
“After focus on youth and urban apathy, remote voting will be a transformational initiative for strengthening participation in electoral democracy,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.
Also read | 2022 was a crucial year for India in combating climate change
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Now, Tripura tribal council to have own police force
- EC develops prototype of remote voting machine for domestic migrant voters
- CPI(M), Cong learnt no lesson from Bengal: Tripura CM
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 29 December, 2022
- Watch: Passengers scuffle onboard plane from Bangkok to Kolkata
- IIT-G explores enzyme’s efficacy to produce biofuel from woody biomass