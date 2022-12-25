PM Modi greets people on Christmas
PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Christmas.

May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society, he said.

He tweeted, “Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society.”

