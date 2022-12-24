Govt committed to welfare of armed forces personnel: PM Modi on Cabinet decision on OROP scheme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that his government is committed to the welfare of armed forces personnel, after the Union Cabinet approved revision of pension of ex-servicemen under the ‘One Rank One Pension’ scheme with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019.

The decision will benefit around 25 lakh pensioners.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Our military, engaged in the service of the nation, is a symbol of people’s pride. Our government is committed to their welfare. Keeping this in mind, the Union Cabinet has approved pension revision under OROP for ex-servicemen and their families,” Modi said in a tweet.

राष्ट्र सेवा में जुटी हमारी सेना देशवासियों के गर्व का प्रतीक है। उनके कल्याण के लिए हमारी सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है। इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने पूर्व सैन्यकर्मियों और उनके परिवारों के लिए OROP के तहत पेंशन रिवीजन को मंजूरी दी है। https://t.co/9fnMIRqxKK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2022

The decision taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Modi will result in an additional annual expenditure of Rs 8,450 crore, according to the defence ministry.

It said Rs 23,638 crore will be paid as arrears to the pensioners from July 2019 to June 2022.

On the Cabinet decision to provide free foodgrains to 81.35 crore people for one year under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) at an estimated cost of Rs 2 lakh crore, Modi said the welfare of the poor of the country is paramount for the government.

The government has taken this important decision to ensure their food security, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“More than 80 crore people of the country will be directly benefited from it,” he added.

Currently, the beneficiaries covered under the NFSA pay Rs 1-3 for a kg of foodgrain.

Under the Act, foodgrain is allocated at 5 kg per person per month for priority households category and at 35 kg per family per month for Antodaya Anna Yojna (AAY) families at highly subsidised prices of Re 1, Rs 2 and Rs 3 per kg for coarse cereals, wheat and rice, respectively.

With the Cabinet decision on Friday, beneficiaries under NFSA will get foodgrains free of cost for one year till December 2023.

Also read | Four ways to avoid gaining weight over the festive period

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









