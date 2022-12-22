New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country at a high-level meeting Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.
There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.
Also read | India’s maiden human spaceflight targeted for late 2024 launch: Govt
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam MLAs sensitised on trades, courses at North East Skill Centre
- Assam CM partially commissions Japan-assisted water supply scheme
- PM Modi to review Covid-related situation at high-level meeting
- Arunachal cabinet to initiate departmental probe into APPSC paper leak
- Arunachal, Assam hold border talks, hopeful of resolving disputes
- Two cadres of banned outfits held in Arunachal