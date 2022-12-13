National Energy Conservation Day: History, significance and more

National Energy Conservation Day is observed every year on December 14. The day is observed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which operates under the Ministry of Power, with an aim to present India’s stellar achievements in cost-efficient energy production and resource conservation.

The objective to celebrate National Energy Conservation Day is to drive mass awareness about the importance of energy efficiency and conservation.

The aim of National Energy Conservation Day day is to generate consciousness among people about the importance of preserving energy. On this day, information is given on how to minimise energy waste and how the public can do their part in conserving resources. Essentially, one of the main objectives of the day is to reduce the use of energy and to encourage people to use it efficiently.

History –

Formed under the Union Ministry of Power, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has been leading the celebrations of National Energy Conservation Day annually on December 14 since 1991. A constitutional body that falls under the Government of India, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency assists in the development and implementation of strategies and policies to reduce excessive consumption of energy. The committee also executed ‘The Energy Conservation Act’ in 2001.

As part of an awareness campaign, awards are distributed every year on this day in 56 sub-sectors of the country to recognize achievements in energy efficiency. The National Energy Conservation Awards Programme commends the efforts of the industry and establishments ranging from power plants to hotels to malls. Prizes are also awarded by the BEE to winners of the National Painting Competition centered on the theme of energy conservation.

India’s development sectors are flourishing, which leads to an increase in the demand for energy. It is expected that India’s resource requirements will double by the year 2030. The BEE strategies and develops policies that will help decrease this demand by advocating the adoption of efficient measures for energy use.

Significance –

National Energy Conservation Day is used to strengthen the aim and objectives among people about the efficient use of energy. The agenda of celebrating this day is to raise awareness regarding the importance of energy and resource conservation.

Energy conservation means wisely and sensibly using energy rather than indiscriminately misusing it. On National Energy Conservation Day, awards are given to recognise the efforts of various industrial units, establishments and organisations in achieving efficient utilisation and conservation of energy.

Quotes on National Energy Conservation Day –

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“Energy conservation is the foundation of energy independence.” – Thomas H. Allen

“There is no energy crisis, only a crisis of ignorance.” – R. Buckminster Fuller

“Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land.” – Aldo Leopold

“Life should be built on the conservation of energy.” – Herbert M. Shelton

“What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another.” – Chris Maser

10. “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” – Albert Einstein

