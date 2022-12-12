EAM Jaishankar to open India Global Forum in the UAE

Dubai: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will inaugurate the India Global Forum UAE 2022 that gets underway here on Monday.

It is a gala five-day event that will bring together leading political, business and cultural personalities from India, the UAE and across the world.

This is the first major international event following India’s ascendency to the G20 Presidency, and will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from December 12 to 16.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Covering the breadth of bilateral relations between India and the UAE, climate finance, technology, and investments, the five-day event will also be an opportunity to discuss India’s global aspirations and its presidency of the G20 amid challenging geopolitical scenarios.

The forum will also present opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs of both countries to work together for regional and global impact.

“It’s more important than ever that nations, businesses, and influencers seek common ground and work on positive outcomes for global impact. Our UAE edition of India Global Forum, which is the first major global event after India’s ascendency to the G20 presidency, will enable just that,” Prof. Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum said.

