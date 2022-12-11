Shimla: Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA, was on Sunday sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh in a ceremony attended by senior party figures including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sukhu, 58, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a ceremony under the open sky at the historic Ridge ground here.

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, was administered the oath as the deputy chief minister.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also attended the ceremony.

