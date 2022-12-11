Over 16 lakh people renounce Indian citizenship since 2011: Govt data

New Delhi: Over 16 lakh Indians have given up Indian citizenship since 2011 including 183,741 this year, the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The data was provided by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan while replying to a question.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He said the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship in 2015 was 1,31,489, while 1,41,603 people gave it up in 2016 and 1,33,049 in 2017.

In 2018, the number was 1,34,561, while 1,44,017 renounced their citizenship in 2019, 85,256 in 2020 and 1,63,370 in 2021.

He said 1,83,741 people gave up Indian citizenship till October 31.

For reference purposes, he said the data for 2011 was 1,22,819 while it was 1,20,923 in 2012, 1,31,405 in 2013 and 1,29,328 in 2014.

The total number of Indians who gave up Indian citizenship since 2011 comes to 16,21,561.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The minister also said that the number of foreign nationals, except citizens of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who took Indian citizenship was 93 in 2015, 153 in 2016, 175 in 2017, 129 in 2018, 113 in 2019, 27 in 2020, 42 in 2021 and 60 in 2022.

Also read | Neither dead nor alive: Life of one that ‘survived’ the Oting massacre

Trending Stories









