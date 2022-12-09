Par panel stresses on urgent need to develop second-generation vax for COVID-19

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has stressed on the urgent need to develop second-generation vaccines in view of the constantly mutating COVID-19 virus, encourage vaccine development on more efficient platforms and evaluate the efficacy of the existing vaccines for the disease.

The Union Health Ministry must make continuous efforts in developing vaccines that are variant-neutral and whose efficacy remains unchanged against other strains of the virus, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health said in its 137th report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

It also called upon the ministry to share the data on quality, safety and production of protective antibodies, and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines in the public domain.

The committee observed that the country’s first indigenous vaccine, Covaxin, works on an inactivated virus platform.

“With the constant mutation in the virus, there is an urgent need to evolve strategies for development of second-generation vaccines. The committee, accordingly recommends the ministry to encourage vaccine development on other newer and more efficient platforms and also evaluate the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines,” the panel stated.

It reiterated its recommendation that all ministries concerned must collaborate with other national and international institutes on vaccine research and development to benefit the nation with the latest innovations.

The committee said it appreciated that the scientific community around the world sprung into action and developed COVID-19 vaccines in record time. Taking into account that the company that produces the largest number of vaccines in the world is an Indian company, the committee observed that India has huge potential in supplying the global demand of vaccines.

It also observed that there is a gigantic scope for more innovation and research in the sector.

The committee recommended the government to increase the budget of the health research and the ICMR so that newer innovations see the light of day.

“The committee, therefore, strongly recommends that the government should look forward for strengthening the research ecosystem so that vaccines on newer and more scientific platforms are developed,” the report said.

It emphasized that the government must incentivise multi-disciplinary research and efforts towards enhancing the research infrastructure in the country.

The panel also observed that the provisions for Emergency Use Authorisation are absent in the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 and under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

It regretted that vaccines have been given EUA without any specific provision in the Indian drug rules and regulations.

“The laws in other countries are very clearly defined which made the granting of approvals of vaccine and drugs during the pandemic very transparent. However, in India, the information regarding the protocol followed and the clinical trial data of the vaccines remained shadowed for a long time,” it said.

The panel said that the procedure followed behind granting emergency or restricted approvals to drugs and vaccines must be clearly defined in the laws.

It also recommended to the ministry to make specific provisions for EUA in the Indian drug laws. The panel noted the lack of clarity in the procedure followed for granting approval for administering the booster doses.

“The committee would like to be apprised on the protocol followed and the laws under which the approval was granted. The committee feels that meticulous scientific findings must form the basis for any major changes in the course of the vaccination policy. The committee further recommends the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to carry out rigorous assessments of laboratory and clinical trial data before granting any future Emergency Use Authorization for vaccines,” the report said.

