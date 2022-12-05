West Bengal planning green hydrogen plant in Durgapur

Kolkata: West Bengal is planning to set up a green hydrogen plant in Durgapur, with the central government identifying the state as a potential region for its production, Power Minister Aroop Biswas said.

Speaking at the ABP Group-organised INFOCOM 2022 on Saturday evening, Biswas said nearly Rs 11,900 crore of investment has been lined for the power sector under the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

“Recently, the Union government has identified West Bengal as a potential state for green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing zone, and the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) is planning to install a green hydrogen plant at Durgapur as a pilot project,” he said.

The minister said the state government will “immediately” undertake major upgradation at the Kolaghat and Bandel thermal power stations.

“The pursuit towards energy transition has got a major fillip through the RDSS programme under which Rs 11,895 crore shall be invested for loss reduction, installation of smart meters and system modernisation to put forward the sector on the path of a sustained improvement trajectory,” Biswas said.

He also said a 660-MW supercritical thermal power station is under construction at Sagardighi in the Murshidabad district.

“The state has further potential to add one 660 MW and two 800 MW thermal power units at Bakreshwar (Birbhum district) and Santaldih (Purulia district), respectively,” the minister said.

Besides, the West Bengal Cabinet has approved a 500-MW floating solar plant at Bakreshwar dam, Biswas said.

