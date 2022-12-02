Two held for harassing Korean YouTuber in Mumbai

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two men who harassed a South Korean YouTuber while she was live streaming in a Mumbai street.

See more Mumbai Police’s Khar Police station has taken a Suo Moto action in an incident that happened with a Korean woman (foreigner) in the jurisdiction of Khar West.



In this regard, both the accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC.



#WomensSafety — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 1, 2022

A local court remanded the duo, arrested under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) to a day’s police custody.

The men were arrested hours after a video surfaced on social media on Wednesday showing the woman being sexually harassed in Khar area of Mumbai.

The video showed a young man coming close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him that she did not want it.

The police took notice of the incident after receiving the video on their Twitter handle and registered an FIR and also started a probe into the incident, an official said.

After establishing the identity of the two accused, aged 19 and 21, the police nabbed them from Patel Nagar in suburban Bandra, the official said.

Police had contacted the YouTuber, but she did not come to the police station saying she will come later, the official added.

Talking to media on Thursday, the woman said, “I don’t want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion to show the wonderful India to other countries.”

She said she faced a similar experience in other countries, but appreciated the fast response from authorities in this case.

“In India, action is being taken very quickly. I have been in Mumbai for over three weeks and am planning to stay a bit longer,” she said.

