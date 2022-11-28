Envoys of five countries present credentials to President Murmu

New Delhi: Envoys of five countries, including the UAE, Bangladesh, and Japan, presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony on Monday, an official statement said.

The event took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Those who presented their credentials were Md Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, and Ibrahim Shaheeb, High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives, the statement said.

See more President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Suzuki Hiroshi, Ambassador of Japan and Mr Juris Bone, Ambassador of Latvia at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/wri8cmAWfp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 28, 2022

Abdulnasser Jamal Hussain Mohammed Alshaali, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Juris Bone, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia, and Suzuki Hiroshi, Ambassador of Japan also presented their credentials, the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

