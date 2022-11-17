Rameswaram (TN): An Indian fisherman sustained injuries to his eye after being allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy which also arrested 14 fishers for alleged maritime boundary violation, an official said.
The injured fisherman was identified as Johnson of Rameswaram and he was injured in his eye when the Lankan naval personnel attacked him late on Wednesday, he said.
Further, 14 fishermen belonging to Nagapattinam district were apprehended by the Lankan Navy. Their boat was also seized.
The twin incidents have caused much apprehensions among the fisherfolk, fishermen representatives said.
Also read | Scientists study distant suns in the most precise astronomical test of electromagnetism yet
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Distinct attempt being made to forget rich nations’ historical contribution: India at COP27
- Mizoram quarry collapse: NGT, police register suo-moto case against ABCI
- Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
- Assam Cabinet approves reconstitution of Thana nagrik committees
- Over 1 bn youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music: Study
- Country’s first private rocket set to be launched on Nov 18