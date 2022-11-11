Govt believes in speed and scale, unlike previous regimes, says PM Modi

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government believes speed as India’s aspiration and scale as its strength.

He also stressed that along with physical infrastructure, social infrastructure needs to be strengthened

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Earlier governments believed speed is a luxury and scale a risk, but we changed it, we believe speed as India’s aspiration and scale as India’s strength,” Modi said.

He was addressing a public meeting after unveiling a 108-feet tall statue of Bengaluru founder ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda and inaugurating terminal 2 of the international airport near here.

See more The role of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in the making of Bengaluru is unparalleled. He is remembered as a visionary who always put the welfare of people above everything else. Honoured to inaugurate the ‘Statue of Prosperity’ in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/zoMIXIYFf1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2022

Noting that India is known across the world for start-ups and Bengaluru has a huge role in this, the PM said, “Bengaluru represents start-up spirit, which puts India in a separate league.”

See more I would like to compliment Karnataka for being the first state to take up the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme. This train brings Kashi and Karnataka closer. Pilgrims and tourists will be able to visit Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj with ease. pic.twitter.com/dN8Mx8f2uf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2022

Listing various achievements of Karnataka, including that it is at the forefront of electric vehicle manufacturing, he said, the State is progressing with the strength of “double engine…”

Modi also noted that the world is admiring the strides India has made in the digital payments system.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking about the ‘Vande Bharat Express’, which he flagged off here on Friday, he said it is a symbol that India has now left the days of stagnation behind.

Also read | Gadkari meets Assam Governor; discusses infra projects

Trending Stories









