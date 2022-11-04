Lionel Messi unveiled as Byju’s global brand ambassador

Guwahati: Paris Saint-Germain star, Lionel Messi has been unveiled as the global brand ambassador of leading Indian Ed-Tech company BYJU’S’ social arm, Education For All.

The Argentinian captain, one of the biggest stars in football, has teamed up with BYJU’S to promote the cause of equitable education across the world.

Earlier this year, BYJU’S became the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

According to a statement on Friday, this affiliation with one of the most well-known and influential athletes in the world is in line with BYJU’S’ expanding worldwide reach and the dedication to ensure that education is accessible, equal, and cheap for everyone.

“I chose to partner with BYJU’S because their mission to make everyone fall in love with learning perfectly aligns with my values. High-quality education changes lives, and BYJU’S has transformed the career paths of millions of students worldwide. I hope to inspire young learners to reach and remain at the top.” a statement by Messi said.

