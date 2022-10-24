Israeli Prez Herzog extends Diwali greetings to Indian counterpart

Jerusalem: Israeli President Issac Herzog extended Diwali greetings to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Indian friends, saying he wished for the triumph of light over darkness.

Diwali or Deepavali is a festival that marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“To H.E President Murmu, @rashtrapatibhvn, and our dear Indian friends, I wish you all a very #HappyDiwali on behalf of the people of Israel,” Herzog tweeted.

See more To H.E. President Murmu, @rashtrapatibhvn, and our dear Indian friends, I wish you all a very #HappyDiwali on behalf of the people of Israel. May the coming year bring you happiness and prosperity, and may light continue to triumph over darkness. — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 23, 2022

May the coming year bring you happiness and prosperity, and may light continue to triumph over darkness, he tweeted in both English and Hindi languages.

Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon also extended Diwali greetings to Indians.

See more Happy and joyous #Diwali2022 #दीपोत्सव2022 to all our friends. May your light always glitter strong. Wishing you and your family health happiness and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/T15f8dVb5E — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) October 23, 2022

“Happy and joyous #Diwali2022 to all our friends. May your light always glitter strong,” he tweeted.

“Wishing you and your family health, happiness and prosperity,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meghalaya: Cherrapunji Ki Diwali? Netflix ad slammed over ‘cultural appropriation’

Trending Stories









