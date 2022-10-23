PM congratulates ISRO on successful launch of broadband satellites

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated ISRO, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and IN-SPACe after the Indian space agency’s heaviest rocket on its maiden commercial mission successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the intended orbits.

“Congratulations @NSIL_India @INSPACeIND @ISRO on the successful launch of our heaviest launch vehicle LVM3 with 36 OneWeb satellites meant for global connectivity. LVM3 exemplifies Atmanirbharta & enhances India’s competitive edge in the global commercial launch service market,” he said.

OneWeb Ltd is the UK-based customer of NSIL, ISRO’s commercial arm, and a global communication network powered from space, enabling internet connectivity for governments and businesses.

Bharti Enterprises is one of the major investors in OneWeb.

