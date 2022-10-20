Kevadia (Guj): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat on Thursday.
Officials said Modi had a long interaction with Guterres, who is on a three-day visit to India since Wednesday.
PM Modi and the UN chief will later launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which aims at a three-pronged strategy for changing people’s collective approach towards sustainability.
Guterres will also visit Modhera, which was recently declared as the country’s first 24×7 solar-powered village, and interact with women from the village.
Modhera, located in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, also has one of the oldest sun temple.
Also read | Arunachal: Organisation seeks to make learning joyful in govt schools
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tough road ahead for Kharge as challenges galore for Congress
- PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with UN Secy Gen Guterres in Gujarat
- Tripura Northeast India’s ‘new engine’ of growth: Sambit Patra
- India logs over 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
- Assam: Discussions held to formulate new Tea Policy
- Nagaland: PM Modi, President Murmu likely to visit state soon