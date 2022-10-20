PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with UN Secy Gen Guterres in Gujarat

Kevadia (Guj): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat on Thursday.

Officials said Modi had a long interaction with Guterres, who is on a three-day visit to India since Wednesday.

PM Modi and the UN chief will later launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which aims at a three-pronged strategy for changing people’s collective approach towards sustainability.

Guterres will also visit Modhera, which was recently declared as the country’s first 24×7 solar-powered village, and interact with women from the village.

Modhera, located in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, also has one of the oldest sun temple.

