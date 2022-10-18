Guwahati: In a horrific incident, a 7-month-old child was mauled to death by a stray dog in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Monday evening.

The unfortunate incident took place in Lotus Boulevard, a housing society in Sector 100.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As per reports, the child, identified as Arvind, was playing inside the high-rise society as his mother Sapna Devi, who is a daily wage earner, had gone to work.

The child was rushed to nearby Yatharth Hospital at around 6.30 pm. The strays even pulled out the child’s intestines. The doctors performed several operations on him but he couldn’t be saved.

The child reportedly died on Tuesday morning in a hospital after being in a critical condition the whole night.

The residents of the society claim that stray dogs have attacked several people over the years inside the society. The irate residents of the society have demanded the Noida Authority take action on the matter.

The residents want the dogs removed but couldn’t do so due to pressure from dog lovers. The incident has triggered tension between the residents of the society and dog lovers who allegedly feed the animals inside the premises.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, Noida Sector 39 police station is investigating the matter.

Also read | Nagaland preps for grand Hornbill Festival

Trending Stories









