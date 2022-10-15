PM Modi congratulates Indian cricket team on winning Women's Asia Cup

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian cricket team on winning the Women’s Asia Cup and said they have made the country proud with their grit and dexterity.

India maintained their dominance in the Women’s Asia Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of a self-destructing Sri Lanka in the final for their seventh title in eight editions.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Modi tweeted, “Our women cricket team makes us proud with their grit and dexterity! Congratulations to the team for winning the Women’s Asia Cup. They have shown outstanding skill and teamwork. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours.”

See more Our women cricket team makes us proud with their grit and dexterity! Congratulations to the team for winning the Women’s Asia Cup. They have shown outstanding skill and teamwork. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/6hq5V08Cy9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2022

Also read | PM Modi bats for use of regional languages in legal system

Trending Stories









