New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.
At least 25 people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus carrying around 45-50 members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in Pauri district on Tuesday night.
“Saddened by many casualties when a bus fell into a valley in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the president tweeted in Hindi.
Also read | IAF to unveil new combat uniform for personnel on Air Force Day
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Saddened by loss of lives in U’khand bus accident: President Murmu
- 25 killed as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
- PM Modi greets people on Dussehra
- Assam, WB trainees among those in avalanche-hit Uttarakhand peak
- Mizoram: Couple arrested for death of 2-year-old daughter
- Assam: One arrested for cybercrimes in state