Saddened by loss of lives in U'khand bus accident: President Murmu
President of India Droupadi Murmu


New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

At least 25 people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus carrying around 45-50 members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in Pauri district on Tuesday night.

“Saddened by many casualties when a bus fell into a valley in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the president tweeted in Hindi.

