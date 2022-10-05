Saddened by loss of lives in U'khand bus accident: President Murmu



New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

At least 25 people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus carrying around 45-50 members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in Pauri district on Tuesday night.

“Saddened by many casualties when a bus fell into a valley in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the president tweeted in Hindi.

See more पौड़ी गढ़वाल, उत्तराखंड में बस के घाटी में गिरने पर कई लोगों के हताहत होने की दुर्घटना से दुखी हूं। इस दुर्घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक-संवेदनाएं। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 5, 2022

