Ambani promises 5G across India by Dec 2023

New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that his telecom firm Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023.

Jio is rapidly progressing to roll out 5G services within this month.

Speaking at the IMC 2022 event, Ambani said Jio will launch affordable 5G services and cover every nook and corner of the country by December 2023.

