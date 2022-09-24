Centre gives top priority to strengthen border infrastructure: Amit Shah

Kishanganj (Bihar): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the Narendra Modi government gives top priority to strengthen the country’s borders, a reason why expenditure on infrastructure development in these areas has gone up considerably under the current regime.

Addressing personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal at the Fatehpur outpost, falling in Bihar’s Kishanganj district along the border with Nepal, Shah also underscored the Centre’s sensitivity towards welfare needs of those manning the country’s international boundaries.

भारत-नेपाल सीमा की BOP फतेहपुर से @SSB_INDIA की फतेहपुर, पेकटोला, बेरिया, आमगाछी व रानीगंज सीमा चौकियों के भवनों का उद्घाटन किया। pic.twitter.com/YoAkJ7aFeB — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 24, 2022

“Between 2008 and 2014, annually around Rs 4,000 crore were spent on border infrastructure projects. This subsequently climbed to nearly Rs 6,000 crore per year, he said after inaugurating buildings of Fatehpur, Raniganj, Aamgachhi, Pekatola and Beria outposts.

The total money spent on border infrastructure projects under the NDA rule at the Centre has been Rs 44,600 crore, he said.

This has led to a 3.5 times increase in the total length of border roads, Shah told the gathering.

“Our personnel on the borders also chip in with their expertise in times of national calamities and law and order situations. The government realises this and has been working to provide them and their families with better facilities, Shah said.

To a casual observer it may appear that the SSB has an easy job, having to guard borders with friendly countries like Nepal and Bhutan, he said.

But we know challenges faced by you are no less daunting since patrolling an unfenced area is tricky. Your rapport and goodwill among the local population plays a very important role,” observed the home minister.

He mentioned that SSB jawans took part in Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan with enthusiasm, and distributed 10 lakh tricolours among citizens.

Every household you visited with the national flag, ended up developing a rishta (bond) with the security forces, Shah added.

