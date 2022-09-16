World record holder Jacob Kiplimo to run in Delhi Half Marathon on Oct 16

New Delhi: Uganda’s world half marathon record holder Jacob Kiplimo will feature in the Delhi Half Marathon on October 16, the organisers announced on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Kiplimo is the reigning world half marathon champion after winning the title in 2020. Last year, he ran a phenomenal world record time of 57:31 in Lisbon.

The young Ugandan star has already had an outstanding season, winning both the RAK Half Marathon in the UAE in February in a world-leading time of 57:56 and then the Great North Run half marathon last Sunday.

Kiplimo had also won a 10,000m bronze in the World Athletics Championships in USA and a memorable 5000m/10,000m double at the Commonwealth Games last month.

Ethiopia’s Amdework Walelegn improved the Delhi course record to 58:53 in 2020, but Kiplimo believes he can run the fastest half marathon ever seen on Indian soil during his first visit to the country next month.

I have been told that the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon course is a quick one and the record suggests that you can run fast times there…with a month to go to the race, I am in good shape, and I will focus on preparing specifically for the race over the next few weeks, said Kiplimo.

I had a successful track season although I would have liked to have done a little better at the World Championships, but I have not raced too much this year, so I am still fresh and I want to show the people of Delhi and India what I am capable of, he added.

The 17th edition of Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics elite label event, has a new title sponsor, with the race promoters Procam International joining forces with India’s leading natural resources conglomerate, Vedanta Limited.

The race has a prize fund of USD 268,000, and the international elite field will have its sights on the first prize of USD 27,000 for both men and women.

