Guwahati: With an aim to bring all Nagas in the city together and to welcome the freshers, the Naga Students’ Union, Bangalore (NSUB) is organising the 51st Annual Freshers cum Nagas’ Meet 2022 on September 17 at India Campus Crusade for Christ, St. Thomas Town, Bangalore.

The event, under the theme, “Becoming the change”, is being organised after a gap of 2 years due to the pandemic.

The NSUB completed its 50 years of existence in 2019 and presently affiliates 14 subunits. All these units will be coming together for the celebration. The subunits have successfully organised their respective annual freshers meet over the past two months.

The event focuses on showcasing the varied folk songs and dances of the different tribes of Nagas and will feature various Naga artists. During the second session, there will also be a crowning of Mr and Miss Freshers from among the 14 tribes for which 28 participants will be contesting.

The contest will be judged by Songashim Rungsung, Rubaru (Mr India 2020-21), Gloria Tep (former India’s Next Top Model runners-up), and Vijay Joseph Kapanee, Assistant Vice President and Head of Financial Analytics, MAYBANK.

The event will be graced by Bendang Yanger, Executive Director, BR Innovations Pvt. Ltd. & Proprietor, BNS Enterprises as chief guest and Vijay Joseph Kapanee and Neite Kapfo, Sr. Manager – HR Operations, HCL Technologies, as the guests of honor.

The union is inviting every Naga residing in Bangalore to mark the day and grace the event with their presence. The event will be followed by a Naga feast.

The event is sponsored and co-sponsored by Yellowberry School of Digital Arts, Cute Mate Academy, Hm Artistic Flo, and Maven Kitchen, an authentic Naga and Manipuri cuisine restaurant. Media partners include Imphal Free press, Eastern Mirror and Hornbill TV. Photo and Videography partners include Visual Perception and Ekhe Entertainment.

