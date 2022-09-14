Bhutan king meets PM Modi in New Delhi

New Delhi: Bhutan’s king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and both leaders are believed to have discussed bilateral ties and the ways to further strengthen them.
Wangchuck was in India enroute to London to attend the Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, officials said.
India and Bhutan share historically strong ties which have stood the test of time.
Wangchuck also met foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.
Also read | Finally, Sikkim notifies 67% increase in minimum wages
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Khasi, Garo in 8th schedule a message of recognition: Meghalaya CM
- Tripura: Breakaway Congress faction joins TMC
- Aware of torture on elephant taken from Assam to TN: Forest min in assembly
- Relatives cut off nose, ears of man over ‘insult’ in Rajasthan
- Meghalaya: Crime against women, children on the rise
- NF Railway converts old train coaches into restaurants