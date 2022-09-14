Bhutan king meets PM Modi in New Delhi
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Bhutan’s king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and both leaders are believed to have discussed bilateral ties and the ways to further strengthen them.

Wangchuck was in India enroute to London to attend the Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, officials said.

India and Bhutan share historically strong ties which have stood the test of time.

Wangchuck also met foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

