Bhutan king meets PM Modi in New Delhi

New Delhi: Bhutan’s king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and both leaders are believed to have discussed bilateral ties and the ways to further strengthen them.

See more Had a warm meeting with His Majesty the King of Bhutan. Discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship. Conveyed my appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping our relations. pic.twitter.com/cmWW41lFrK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2022

Wangchuck was in India enroute to London to attend the Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, officials said.

India and Bhutan share historically strong ties which have stood the test of time.

Wangchuck also met foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

