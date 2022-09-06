Siliguri: Two persons were arrested in West Bengal’s Siliguri with gold biscuits worth Rs 2.42 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Tlangmuanthanga (27) and Dalsuankhai (22), both residents of Myanmar, from the Siliguri Junction area on Monday, they said.

According to information, the duo came to Siliguri from Assam through the Myanmar border and were planning to travel to another state by bus from here but were caught.

Twenty-nine gold biscuits, weighing 4.81 kg, were found hidden in their shoes, they added.

When produced before a court, they were sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

