Low pressure likely to form, heavy rain forecast for Gangetic West Bengal

Kolkata: A low pressure system is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal on Friday, causing widespread rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal during the weekend, the Met Department said.

See more Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Chhattisgarh & Gangetic West Bengal on 19th & 20th; Bihar & East Madhya Pradesh on 20th August, 2022.



o Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 16th, 19th & 20th — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 16, 2022

The coastal and western districts of the state received isolated heavy rain last week owing to a depression in northwest Bay of Bengal, bringing relief to farmers in the rice-growing districts, which have seen deficient rainfall this monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy downpour is likely over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal from Friday to Sunday due to the likely formation of a low pressure system in north Bay of Bengal on Friday, the Met office said.

The weatherman has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places in West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday.

Also read | Working woman’s statutory right to avail maternity leave cannot be just taken away: SC

Trending Stories









