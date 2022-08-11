CPI(M) hits out at PM Modi over his freebies remarks

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his freebies remarks and said that the only freebies on offer were the loan waivers to “crony” industrialists.

Dedicating to the nation a Rs 900-crore second generation ethanol plant at Panipat in Haryana, the PM had attacked certain opposition parties for engaging in politics of freebies, saying such things would only do a disservice to the nation as it hampers investment in new technology.

“The poor citizens of this country are not getting any freebies. The PM and the government have been elected by the people to do their duty and ensure that all the people get their constitutional rights. Income inequality has sharply risen under this government. All citizens have a right to a dignified life, food, health and education. Nothing is ‘free’ or ‘muft.’ This is all the people’s money,” the CPI(M) said.

“Freebies are what cronies get when loans of 10 lakh crores of friendly businessmen are written off in last six years,” said CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

He also said that freebies are when a new aircraft, a new car, and a new house is built for self when these are not needed.

“Freebies are money spent on PR and advertising of one man. India is a welfare state. The money is of the people not of the government or the PM. To take care of the people is a duty of the government, not some favour or charity. This kind of language used by the PM must be condemned by all,” Yechury added.

