Bengal reports 728 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths



Kolkata: West Bengal’s COVID-19 toll rose to 21,393 on Saturday as four more persons died due to the contagion while 728 new infections pushed the tally to 20,98,417, a health department bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate is now 5.90 per cent as the 728 new cases were detected out of 12,510 samples tested, it said.

The state currently has 8,331 active COVID-19 cases while 20,68,693 people have recovered from the disease, including 1,409 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

On Friday the state had reported 783 new COVID-19 cases and five fresh fatalities.

