Nagaland air hostess Rosy Sangma's death: CBI finds shocking details

Rosy Sangma, an air hostess from Nagaland’s Dimapur, mysteriously died on June 24 last year at Alfa Health Care in Gurugram, prompting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate a probe.

The CBI, on the directions of the Union Home Ministry, registered a case against doctors Anuj Bisnoi, who is also the managing director of the private hospital, and dentist Anjali Ashk.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the FIR filed by the CBI, a copy of which is with EastMojo, the two doctors have been booked under Section 304 (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Samuel Sangma, nephew of the deceased Rosy Sangma, had an altercation with doctors and other hospital staff after suspecting medical negligence.

The next day, on June 25, the Delhi Police received information that Samuel had died by suicide at a hotel in Gurugram where he was staying.

ALSO READ | Death of 2 Dimapur residents in Gurugram raises suspicion

“The gross negligence of the hospital and its doctors is also clear from the fact that the critical patient of vaginal bleeding is being treated by a dentist who is not at all qualified for the same,” said the CBI in its preliminary inquiry findings.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The preliminary inquiry by the CBI showed that Rosy was admitted to the hospital after severe bleeding and pain on June 24. However, Ashk was assigned to care for her as the main doctor Bisnoi arrived four and a half hours later.

The investigation revealed that despite knowing about Rosy’s serious condition, Bisnoi instructed Ashk, an inexperienced dentist, to treat gynaecological problems and to manage the situation.

At 10.45 AM, Bisnoi had asked Rosy’s relatives to bring blood from blood bank as it was an emergency. At 12.30 PM, Bisnoi sent a letter to Bijwasan police station SHO informing that the patient, who was in a critical condition, had died.

In another piece of information later, he told the police about suspected poisoning and foul play as the cause for her death and also claimed that she was not responding to the treatment. He said she was being referred to civil hospital for further treatment.

“The said information is carbon copy but the time 1.30 PM is mentioned in original blue ink,” the CBI said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Bisnoi prepared a discharge card of Rosy mentioning the time of admission at 6 AM and that of referral as 12 PM and also mentioned about blood transfusion, serious condition, gasping of patient and her referral to higher centre but actually “did not refer” her to any for further treatment, the CBI alleged.

ALSO READ | ‘Mysterious’ death of 2 Dimapur residents in Gurugram: Meghalaya leaders demand probe

In response to a complaint made by MP Agatha Sangma to Home Minister Amit Shah last year, the Home Ministry instructed the CBI to look into the mysterious deaths of Rosy and her nephew Samuel.

The family of the deceased alleged that Rosy had died due to the hospital’s negligence. It was also alleged that Samuel died due to foul play by the hospital personnel.

In her letter to Shah, Agatha Sangma wrote that Samuel had alleged medical negligence by the hospital and had registered a complaint regarding the events leading to his aunt’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The next day, Samuel was found hanging in his hotel room… and the circumstances leading to his death rose suspicion of foul play, and now, there is an enormous indignation in the public space and call for justice is growing with every passing day,” the letter read. “Prima facie, this appears to be a case of orchestrated homicide, which requires investigation of highest order to unearth the truth leading to the death of two young persons in their prime,” the MP added.

The Meghalaya MP had pleaded with Shah to launch the required investigation as soon as possible, bring the criminals to justice in accordance with the law of the land, and provide Rosy and Samuel’s family with justice.

ALSO READ | CBI to probe suspicious death of Dimapur’s Rosy & Samuel Sangma in Gurgaon

Trending Stories









